n The Boston Red Sox were able to take two out of three from the Tampa Bay Rays this week and now will begin a crucial series against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Boston currently sits 10 games out of first place and one behind the Rays, while New York enjoys a comfortable lead in the American League East. But the Red Sox potentially could pick up some ground in the standings as they fight for a wild card spot.

The Yankees have plenty of history with Boston and the rivalry really heated up in 2018 after Joe Kelly plunked Tyler Austin, leading to a benches-clearing brawl. The Red Sox knocked New York out of playoff contention in the AL Division Series and of course, went on to win the World Series.

But things are different in 2019, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora thinks he knows the key difference for the Yankees this season.

Enter: DJ LeMahieu.

“DJ’s a game-changer for them,” he said, via MassLive. “The approach, put the ball in play, going the other way, playing defense. I got to meet the guy in the All-Star Game. He’s very professional. Very quiet. You can tell that he understands the game. It’s one of those signings that not too many people talk about. But I think it changed the way they approach their at-bats.”

LeMahieu is batting .337 with 15 home runs and 70 RBIs this season for New York and certainly poses a threat to pitchers with his 128 hits. And he’ll look to continue his hitting ways when the Evil Empire visits Fenway Park for a four-game set beginning Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images