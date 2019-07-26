Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox racked up 19 runs off 23 hits against the New York Yankees on Thursday, and manager Alex Cora has plenty of praise for his squad’s performance.

In addition to controlling the strike zone, Cora was pleased with Boston’s ability to remain “relentless” against Yankees righty Masahiro Tanaka. The Sox’s chased Tanaka from the game early, tagging him for 12 earned runs off 12 hits through 3 1/3 innings of work.

Hear more from Cora’s postgame press conference in the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images