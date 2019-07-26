Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

History was made Wednesday night in Puerto Rico, much to Alex Cora’s delight.

The Boston Red Sox manager got emotional Thursday when talking to reporters about the resignation of Puerto Rican governor Ricardo Roselló, calling it “a very powerful day” for the country.

“We got the attention of the whole world. We got it for the wrong reasons a few days ago. We got it for the right reasons now,” he said, per NESN’s Tom Caron.

Roselló’s resignation comes after mass protests consumed Puerto Rico for weeks following the arrests of several government officials for corrupt behavior and the discovery of inappropriate messages. Cora previously called the situation “embarrassing,” but believes Roselló made the right decision by resigning.

Now, Cora is excited to see what’s next for his native country.

“When we work together we’re very powerful. The cool thing is there was no blood in all these protests. … Now, we have to work,” he said, via the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

When asked if he’d ever consider running for office in Puerto Rico, Cora gave a hilarious answer.

“No, I just wear cool t-shirts that are sent to me,” he laughed.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images