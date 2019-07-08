Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez should get a fewer RBI opportunities Tuesday night in Cleveland.

Alex Cora revealed his All-Star Game lineup Monday afternoon, and the Boston Red Sox manager has his star designated hitter batting fifth for the American League. Marinez is the only member of the defending champions who will start in the Midsummer Classic, with Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts both serving in reserve roles.

Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts also revealed the National League’s star-studded lineup.

Take a look:

American League lineup: Springer 9

LeMahieu 4

Trout 8

Santana 3

Martinez DH

Bregman 5

Sanchez 2

Brantley 7

Polanco 6 Verlander 1 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 8, 2019

National League lineup: Yelich 7

Baez 6

Freeman 3

Bellinger 9

Arenado 5

Bell DH

Contreras 2

Marte 4

Acuña 8 Ryu 1 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 8, 2019

That NL lineups is pretty good, but we’re rolling with the team that has Mike Trout.

The 2019 Major League Baseball game will begin Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday night at 8 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images