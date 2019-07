Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello pitched six innings Monday night, but it could have been a much different outcome.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed after Boston’s 10-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park that something was found in the third inning that Porcello adjusted. And because of that adjustment, he was able to give his team a chance to win.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images