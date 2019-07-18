Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts certainly seems to be back to his MVP ways.

The reigning American League MVP stumbled a bit out of the gate this season, but has really come around of late. The right fielder is in the midst of a 10-game hit streak that continued on Thursday with a 2-for-3 effort with a home run.

Alex Cora noted that Betts has been displaying good plate discipline all season, but now finally is in a good place with his swing.

Catch Cora’s full comments on in the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images