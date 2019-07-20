Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox were handed one of their uglier losses of the season, losing 11-2 to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Friday.

Boston went with a right-heavy lineup against O’s lefty John Means, with Andrew Benintendi sitting with Mookie Betts starting as the designated hitter. Sam Travis started in left field while J.D. Martinez played in right, and had a bit of an adventure on a Richie Martin triple off the wall that turned into a run when Martinez could not field the ball. He was charged with an error.

But Cora says rest for key players remains important, and the Red Sox will stick to the program.

Catch Cora’s comments in the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images