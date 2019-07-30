Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have been the subjects of multiple rumors as the MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaches.

Manager Alex Cora spoke to the media before Tuesday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park and discussed the chaotic movement that takes place during this time of year. He didn’t give away any blockbuster news, but according to the skipper, the Sox are pretty busy working the phones.

“We’re talking to people and there’s a lot of stuff going on,” Cora said, per MassLive. “Let’s see what happens. I think like I said on Sunday, every team is looking to improve. If you tell me that teams are going to stay put right now, and they’re not going to make a trade, the teams that are trying to win the World Series, I’m pretty confident. I’ll bet you a dollar (they will) and I’ll win that dollar. Teams are going to make trades. So we just have to be patient and see what happens.”

When asked about the possibility of giving up someone on the current 25-man roster, Cora discussed the nature of the business, stating that it’s always possible.

“There’s also the possibility of that,” Cora said. “It’s just the nature of the business. I’ve been saying all along that there’s different situations and sometimes that happens. Sometimes it doesn’t. If teams decide they have to give big league pieces to get better, it has happened before.

“It’s going to happen in the next (24) hours.”

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images