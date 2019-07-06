Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a long, long night at Comerica Park that even the security team wanted to get everyone out, including the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox.

The two teams sat through a two-hour, four-minute rain delay Friday night before the Red Sox sealed a 9-6 victory. The game ended shortly after 12:30 a.m. ET.

Manager Alex Cora was being asked a question regarding Rafael Devers during his postgame press conference when he was interrupted.

“What is that? Security,” he said as he looked over to something off camera on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “They want us out of here.”

Hopefully everyone was able to get out of Comerica Park shortly after that.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images