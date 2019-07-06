Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ah yes, just days away from the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final between the United States and the Netherlands and we’re still talking about the goal celebration seen around the world.

Alex Morgan netted her sixth goal of the tournament as the USWNT defeated England 2-1 in the semifinals Tuesday and celebrated by taking a sip from an imaginary tea cup. Morgan was slammed by some for a “distasteful” and for mocking her opponents.

The U.S. striker has been met with just as much support, with Megan Rapinoe among the many that have jumped to Morgan’s defense.

And Morgan brought it to another level on Friday, calling out a “double standard,” that exists between the women’s and men’s game — even when it comes to celebrating.

“I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports,” Morgan told reporters, “to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much or in a limited fashion. You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is. And when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I am a little taken aback by the criticism.”

Calling the U.S. out for poor sportsmanship after celebrating goals in a 13-0 win over Thailand is one thing, but the criticism over Morgan’s celebration in the semifinal is pretty laughable. At its worst it was a playful jab. But this USWNT has garnered headlines at just about every turn no matter what they do, whether it’s Twitter spats with Donald Trump or being accused of spying on opponents’ hotels.

But you have to believe Morgan has something up her sleeve if she rips one home in the final on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images