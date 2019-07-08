Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Morgan clearly isn’t letting the critics get to her.

The United State Women’s National Team forward drew the ire of some with her celebration against England in which she sipped tea after her goal. Morgan since has talked about the gesture, been defended by her teammates and has spoken out about the double standard when it comes to celebrating.

But the sweetest victory came Sunday when the USWNT defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

And Morgan celebrated accordingly. Take a look:

And that folks, is the tea.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images