Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Morgan has a few more words to add to the one of the most provocative images of her storied career.

The United States women’s soccer star addressed the tea-sipping goal celebration she performed Tuesday in her team’s win over England in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals. She used the slang term “that’s the tea” at the end of a “thank-you” message she sent to her fans after the game via Twitter.

This team is special. Thanks for the bday love. Thanks for the rocking stadium. Thanks for continuing to believe with us. And that’s the tea. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 2, 2019

We admit having to consult Urban dictionary to learn “that’s the tea” is akin to saying “that’s the story.”

Morgan’s goal ultimately proved to be the winning strike in the hard-fought game and her celebration was one of the most iconic and controversial moments of the tournament. USA fans seemed to love the trolling gesture, but some English commentators considered it “distasteful.”

USA will play either the Netherlands or Sweden on Sunday in the Women’s World Cup final.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images