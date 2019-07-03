Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In a growing theme, the U.S. women’s soccer team picked up World Cup win and the aftermath centers around a goal celebration.

Alex Morgan put the Americans back on top of England in the semifinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, with the marker proving to be the winning goal in the United States’ 2-1 win Tuesday night.

Morgan launched home a header in the 31st minute, breaking a 1-1 stalemate. But that’s where the fun begins, really. The forward, celebrating her 30th birthday for what it’s worth, pulled out a rather cheeky celebration, gesturing like she was sipping a cup of tea, pinky up in the air.

Take a look:

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists) She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

Obviously, the celebration is a smashing success in the States, but apparently some of those across the pond are a bit peeved by the “distasteful” display. Juventus player and England native Lianne Sanderson voiced her displeasure during halftime on beIN Sports.

Other England fans and outlets saw the celebration as a slight as well.

Birthday girl Alex Morgan doubles down on controversial goal celebrations with 'tea sipping' jibe https://t.co/qDXI02mDh2 pic.twitter.com/sFzkXyqUn9 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 2, 2019

It’s bordering on a declaration of war. https://t.co/OTvHg4LfeH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

The Americans found themselves in the spotlight after defeating Thailand 13-0 in the group stages and were accused of celebrating too much once the game was well in hand. That should not really be compared to Morgan’s goal (a massive one) and was nothing more than poking a bit of fun at her opponents.

Morgan offered up a vague reasoning for the troll job after the game.

Alex Morgan on her celebration: "I wanted to keep it interesting… I feel like this team has had so much thrown at them and us. I feel like we didn't take an easy route through this tournament and that's the tea." — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) July 2, 2019

Hey here’s a revolutionary idea (get it?), maybe put a body on Morgan in the 18-yard box.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images