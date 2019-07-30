Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Benintendi is heating up at the plate for the Boston Red Sox.

Over his last seven games, Benintendi is batting .484 with three home runs and nine RBI’s with an OPS of 1.403. The previous 15 games have treated the left fielder well, batting .328 with three home runs and 13 RBI’s.

Benintendi’s contributions couldn’t have come at a better time for the Red Sox, who are currently in a battle with the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild card spot in the American League.

To hear more about Benintendi, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images