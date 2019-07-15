Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Red Sox fans have to wait until Tuesday to get their first look at newly acquired Andrew Cashner, but his recent comments certainly should bode well with Boston fans.

The pitcher was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Sox on Saturday and joined his new team Sunday afternoon. We know manager Alex Cora is excited to have the right-hander in a rotation that’s struggled to find its identity this season, and that feeling is reciprocated.

Cashner spoke to the media ahead of Boston’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays and mentioned which team he’s really looking forward to facing.

“I think this is a dangerous team,” the right-hander said, per Providence Journal’s Bill Koch. “I just don’t think they’ve played to their potential yet. And I’m looking forward to playing the Yankees.”

Cashner has pitched well this season, tossing at least five innings in 15 of his 17 starts, and should provide a boost for Boston. And with Chris Sale trying to get back on track, it will be crucial for Cashner to give the Red Sox a chance to win when he takes the mound every fifth day.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images