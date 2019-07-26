Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a monster outing Thursday night, the Boston Red Sox will turn to Andrew Cashner in Game 2 of the four-game series against the New York Yankees.

Cashner is 9-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 19 starts in 2019 but is 0-2 since joining the Sox earlier this month. He’ll square off against James Paxton, who is 5-5 with a 4.20 ERA and 108 strikeouts.

First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images