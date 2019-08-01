The Boston Red Sox will try to avoid a three-game sweep Thursday in their series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, and they’ll look to Andrew Cashner to do the pitching.
Cashner is 10-5 with a 4.18 ERA in 21 starts this season, posting a 2-1 record with a 4.03 ERA in five career starts against the Rays. He’ll square off against Brendan McKay, who is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in four starts this season.
First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.
For more on Thursday’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images