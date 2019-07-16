Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are getting some reinforcements in their starting rotation.

Andrew Cashner was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday and will make his Red Sox debut on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The right-hander struggled in 2018, posting a 5.29 ERA in 28 appearances. But it’s been a much different story in 2019, as Cashner is 9-3 in 17 starts with a 3.83 ERA.

To see more of Cashner’s numbers, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.