It’s not going to take Andrew Cashner very long to return to the Camden Yards pitching mound.

Cashner who was acquired by Boston from the Orioles on July 13, will return to Baltimore on Sunday afternoon in search of his first win in a Red Sox Sox uniform.

The right-hander will look to close out the series on a high note and bounce back from his Boston debut in which he gave up five earned runs on eight hits in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Baltimore will counter with righty Asher Wojciechowski, who’s 0-3 on the season.

To see a full pitching preview, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images