Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis almost immediately was put to work upon joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers, who acquired Davis in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans days prior to the 2019 NBA Draft, reportedly had a desire to add a third superstar this summer: Kawhi Leonard. Ultimately, Leonard did return home to Los Angeles, but he opted to sign with the Clippers instead of teaming up with Davis and LeBron James.

Davis recently revealed he was involved in trying to recruit Leonard, whose renowned subdued nature impacted how The Brow went about reaching out to his fellow star.

“I mean, Kawhi’s not a big recruiter guy. That’s what I heard,” Davis said in a sit-down interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “I would send him texts every now and then and think like, ‘Is this too much?’ You really don’t know.”

It turns out Leonard had everyone, including Davis, fooled. The 2019 NBA Finals MVP was a recruiting maestro over the past few weeks, as he reportedly contacted a handful of the league’s best players about possibly joining forces. In fact, Kevin Durant reportedly was “more than a little stunned” by Leonard’s inquiry.

Leonard’s efforts ultimately culminated with Paul George, who shockingly was dealt from Oklahoma City to the Clippers. It’s safe to say the inner-city battles at Staples Center next season will be must-see spectacles.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images