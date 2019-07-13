Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It probably didn’t surprise too many NBA fans when news broke in June of a deal between the Pelicans and Lakers to send New Orleans superstar Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

But apparently, Davis wasn’t quite expecting the news to drop the night of the two teams agreed to the trade.

After ignoring a number of calls from his agent Rich Paul while watching a movie in Malibu, the 26-year-old told reporters at his introductory press conference Saturday that had a hunch something was up and looked to social media for a potential answer — and he found one rather quickly.

Check it out:

AD found out he was traded via Instagram. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FgjLgg2AuX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 13, 2019

Hilarious.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images