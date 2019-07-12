Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antoine Griezmann’s departure to Barcelona might leave a crater-sized hole in Atletico Madrid’s lineup.

Barcelona announced Friday it has signed the French star in a blockbuster transfer worth €120 million (£107 million/$135 million). Barcelona paid the buyout clause Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid contract contained, leaving its La Liga rival powerless to stop its best player from leaving once he decided to do so.

You were waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/vVR0Prmy0b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019

The stats Griezmann amassed in five seasons with Atletico Madrid show just how important he was to the team’s cause. Barcelona, which won La Liga last season by nine points, has strengthened itself at the expense of second-placed Atletico Madrid by signing its leading scorer in each of the last five campaigns. The numbers BarcaTimes highlighted on Twitter, citing Opta, speak for themselves.

Atletico de Madrid’s top scorers by season since 2014/15:

2018/19 – Antoine Griezmann (21)

2017/18 – Antoine Griezmann (29)

2016/17 – Antoine Griezmann (26)

2015/16 – Antoine Griezmann (32)

2014/15 – Antoine Griezmann (25)

Griezmann’s transfer proves the old adage of the rich getting richer to be true in European soccer.

Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images