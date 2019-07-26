Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rodney Harrison knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl in New England, and he fully believes the 2019 Patriots can repeat as NFL champs.

Speaking Friday after receiving his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket, the former Pats safety said he “absolutely” believes his old team can contend for another title this season.

Then, Harrison went one step further, dismissing the notion that the Indianapolis Colts — who reached the divisional round last season in Frank Reich’s first year as head coach — are the new team to beat in the AFC.

“Everyone’s talking about the Colts,” said Harrison, who currently works as an analyst for NBC. “You think I’m taking Andrew Luck over Tom Brady? You think I’m taking that young, inexperienced team that went into Kansas City and got their butts kicked? No. The Patriots went up there and did their thing.

“I’m taking the veteran-laced team with the best quarterback — I don’t care what they say on TV — with the best general manager and head coach in Coach Bill Belichick. There’s no reason (they can’t win). The only thing that can stop them is complacency.”

The Patriots are seeking their fourth straight Super Bowl appearance, which would tie the 1990s Buffalo Bills for the longest streak in NFL history. No team has won back-to-back titles since Harrison’s Patriots did so in 2003 and 2004.

