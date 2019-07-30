Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics did a nice job adding four solid prospects at the 2019 NBA Draft, and it showed at Las Vegas Summer League. But Boston’s top selection was missing from the group.

Romeo Langford did not play in any of the Celtics’ five summer league games as he continues to rehab a torn ligament in his thumb. The Indiana product had it surgically repaired prior to the draft but was not able to return in time for game action in Vegas.

Celtics director of player personnel Austin Ainge recently sat down with Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb for a Q&A and provided an update on the No. 14 overall pick’s progress.

“(Langford’s) been in Boston around our training staff, getting his hands stronger and stronger,” Ainge told Robb. “He continues to do a lot of on-court skill work. Still, not quite 100 percent live, but he’s getting a lot of work in and trying to get ready.”

Despite a lack of live play thus far, the Celtics are confident in the 6-foot-6 wing’s talent and potential.

“Romeo has a lot of talent,” Ainge said. “He’s working really hard. With all young players, you never really know when it’s going to click. Whether it’s in training camp, the start of the season, middle of the season or next season, like, it’s all these young guys. Not just Romeo, all of them. You never really know when the opportunity is going to intersect with their development. I believe in Romeo’s future. He’s going to get there and he’s working really hard to achieve it.”

Langford averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 32 games during his lone season for the Hoosiers. The 19-year-old shot 44.8 percent from the floor, but just 27.2 percent from 3-point range. Of course, the thumb injury likely played a role in those numbers, so it’ll be interesting to see if that changes post-rehab.

