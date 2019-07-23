Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC will offer soccer fans an early morning treat in the Far East.

The teams will face off Tuesday in Saitama, Japan, in a Rakuten Cup game, which pits Spanish- and English-soccer powers against one another in preseason action.

Barcelona is just beginning its slate of preseason games, and fans will be keen to see how new signings Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Neto perform in their first outings with the team.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to bounce back from Friday’s loss to Kawasaki Frontale.

ESPN2 will broadcast Barcelona versus Chelsea. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, July 23, at 5 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images