The Boston Red Sox celebrated Boston Children’s Hospital’s 150th birthday at Fenway Park. Boston Children’s Hospital CEO Sandi Fenwick joined Dave O’Brien and Jerry Remy in the NESN broadcast booth at the top of the third inning.

Boston Children’s has been ranked the No. 1 pediatric hospital in the nation by U.S. News and World Report for the sixth year in a row. It is home to the world’s largest pediatric research enterprise and is the primary pediatric teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School.

NESN works closely with Boston Children’s Hospital, along with the Red Sox Foundation, Boston Bruins Foundation and the Jimmy Fund on several events every year. These four causes form the backbone of NESN’s efforts to make a difference and connect with our community. Click here to learn more about NESN Connects and the various programs NESN works with and supports.