FOXBORO, Mass. — Perhaps ex-Patriots defensive end Willie McGinest gave Bill Belichick some truth serum Sunday because the New England head coach revealed more than usual in a 1-on-1 interview with his former player.

McGinest asked Belichick if he wants quarterback Tom Brady, who’s entering the final year of his contract, around for another 2-to-3 years.

“I definitely hope that’s the case,” Belichick said, via The Boston Globe. “Right now all of us are just focused on this year. We want to have a good season. I know Tom’s worked hard in the offseason, we all have. We’re out here in training camp, trying to get things going.”

Brady joked around Wednesday when he was asked three consecutive questions about his contract, so it seems no one on the Patriots is overly concerned about the QB’s deal.

