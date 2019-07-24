Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — If you’re waiting for an update on suspended New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, don’t hold your breath.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Wednesday — the day veteran players reported to Gillette Stadium — if the NFL had provided him with an update on Gordon.

“That would be a league matter,” Belichick said. “You should talk to them about it.”

An NFL spokesperson told NESN.com they don’t have an update on Gordon’s status.

Gordon currently is serving an indefinite suspension for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Gordon’s suspension was triggered by a diluted sample, a source told NESN.com in January.

Gordon has been suspended by the NFL multiple times dating back to 2013 as he’s dealt with substance abuse and mental health issues. The talented receiver was banned for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. He returned for five games with the Cleveland Browns in 2017 and was traded to the Patriots last season, catching 40 passes for 720 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images