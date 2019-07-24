Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At long last, football is here.

Well, kind of.

New England Patriots training camp is set to begin Thursday afternoon, with veterans reporting to Foxboro on Wednesday. A handful of players will speak in the afternoon, but in the morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will deliver his first remarks of the season. While likely nothing he says will be all that earth-shattering, it’ll be the first time Belichick has spoken publicly in some time.

The Patriots will carry the press conference live on their website. Here’s how to watch Belichick’s first availability of the season.

When: Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Patriots.com

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images