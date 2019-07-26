Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady’s lack of participation in Friday’s New England Patriots practice didn’t lower Bill Belichick’s offensive standards.

After rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry appeared to line up incorrectly during an 11-on-11 drill late in the team’s second training camp session, Belichick sent his entire offense — including Brady, who watched the practice in workout clothes — on a lap around the goalposts before gathering the entire roster together in a massive huddle.

The head coach’s message, as relayed after practice by backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, was simple.

“It’s just about accountability, making sure you do the right thing,” said Hoyer, who had some stern words for Harry after the play. “If you’re out on the field on Sunday, you can’t have that stuff going on. So it just shows us you can’t take a second off. You’ve got to be on top of everything — the personnel groupings, whatever it is, 10 men in the huddle, 11 men in the huddle. Always be on top of it and don’t take it for granted.

“I think that something that we do a great job is trying not to take anything for granted. We screwed up, we deserved to take that lap, and hopefully we learn from it and don’t do it again.”

With Hoyer and rookie Jarrett Stidham taking turns under center in Brady’s stead, Friday’s practice was far from an offensive masterclass, but the two signal-callers did end things on a positive note. After a misfire on the first post-lap snap, Hoyer and Stidham combined for nine consecutive completions to close out the day.

Hoyer also connected with tight end Matt LaCosse and wideout Phillip Dorsett on long touchdowns earlier in full-team drills, and Stidham’s 5-for-5 final series featured a few of his best throws of camp thus far.

Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick, did display some expected growing pains, holding the ball too long at times and tossing three interceptions, including one in 11-on-11s.

“I’ve been in that position,” said Hoyer, who first joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2009. “Especially in this system, we ask a lot of the quarterback, and there’s a lot on your plate. So you just try to take as much as you can, digest it and keep on moving forward.”

Competition is expected to ratchet up Saturday morning as the Patriots take the field in full pads for the first time this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images