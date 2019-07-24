Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To the surprise of no one, Bill Belichick has turned the page on last season.

The last time the New England Patriots played a competitive game, of course, was their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams back in February. Since then there have been plenty of personnel changes, and on Wednesday pretty much everybody had reported to camp, with the first practice set to begin Thursday.

Belichick spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time this season, and the last question he was asked was if he felt pressure to repeat as champions.

“I’m thinking about trying to have a good day today,” Belichick said, via a team-provided transcript. “That’s what I’m thinking about. Then our first practice is tomorrow, so getting out there and having a good practice tomorrow.”

Fair enough.

Belichick’s day so far included adding a tight end, as New England reportedly landed Lance Kendricks.

