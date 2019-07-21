Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LOUDON, N.H. — The best part of the Foxwoods 301 might have happened before the race even started.

(And no, that’s not a knock on the race — not even close.)

Moments before the green flag wove at at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton took Paralympian David Brown for a “joy ride” around the Magic Mile. Brown, a Missouri native, made history in 2014 when he became the first totally blind athlete to run the 100-meter dash within 11 seconds (10.92).

Honestly, Brown’s reaction to riding around NHMS might be the best thing you see all day.

Take a look:

We took two-time Paralympian David Brown for a joyride with Jeff Burton, presented by @ToyotaRacing! pic.twitter.com/eVKqCk4ZMf — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 21, 2019

What a great moment.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/NASCARonNBC