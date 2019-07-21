LOUDON, N.H. — The best part of the Foxwoods 301 might have happened before the race even started.
(And no, that’s not a knock on the race — not even close.)
Moments before the green flag wove at at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton took Paralympian David Brown for a “joy ride” around the Magic Mile. Brown, a Missouri native, made history in 2014 when he became the first totally blind athlete to run the 100-meter dash within 11 seconds (10.92).
Honestly, Brown’s reaction to riding around NHMS might be the best thing you see all day.
Take a look:
What a great moment.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/NASCARonNBC