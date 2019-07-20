Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danny Jansen had a lot of people questioning whether he shaved mid-game Friday night.

The Blue Jays catcher was sporting a mustache when Toronto’s game against the Detroit Tigers. But then it appeared to be gone.

Take a look:

Did Danny Jansen shave his mustache during the game?! pic.twitter.com/ImCE9MES6p — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 20, 2019

So, did he or didn’t he?

Jansen confirmed after the Blue Jays’ 12-1 win that he indeed shaved the facial hair off because he was 0-for-3 and had a feeling the mustache had something to do with it.

“I told myself I’d give it two, three at-bats see what happened,” he told Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae after the game. “I got an RBI, but I shaved it and next thing I know I got a hit. I did the same thing last year in Triple A, for some reason I’m 2-for-2 with the mustache shave.”

Hey, whatever works.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images