Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The good news for Boston Bruins fans: Marc Savard has a new job with an NHL team. The bad news: Not only is that job with a team other than the Bruins, his new gig is with the St. Louis Blues.

A month after beating the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, the Blues on Wednesday announced the former B’s playmaker has been added to head coach Craig Berube’s staff as an assistant.

“I was fortunate to play with Marc during my career and I’m very familiar with his passion and acumen for the game,” Berube, who played with Savard in Calgary, said in a statement. “He was a tremendous player and possesses an elite offensive mind. His addition to our staff will be a great benefit to our players and the organization.”

Savard spent the bulk of his prolific NHL career with the Bruins, where he was a huge part of revitalizing the franchise and ushering it into its most recent era of success. Savard last played in the NHL in 2011 before concussions ultimately ended his career far too soon. He did, however, get his name on the Stanley Cup after Boston’s championship run in 2011.

After spending some time away from the sport, mostly to get healthy, Savard got back into the game through coaching with the Peterborough Petes in the OHL while also doing TV work for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As difficult as it will be to see Savard behind the bench of the team that beat the Bruins in the Cup Final, it’s hard not to be happy for the 42-year-old given all he’s been through in the last decade or so.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Sportsnet