Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bob Cousy soon will celebrate one of his life’s biggest wins, despite having last played an NBA game nearly five decades ago.

The Boston Celtics legend revealed to The Boston Globe on Monday he’ll receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The White House confirmed to Cousy, 91, last Wednesday president Donald Trump will award him the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“At 90, when someone rings your doorbell, you’re honored,” Cousy said. “Things change for you what is meaningful. I think it is a finish to a life circle to me. The reason it has special meaning to me is that it is outside the realm of sports.”

Cousy played for the Celtics between 1950 and 1963 and was the star point guard on Boston’s first dynasty. His Hall of Fame career included six NBA championships, 13 All-Star nods and the 1957 NBA MVP award. Cousy came out of retirement and played briefly for the Cincinnati Royals during the 1969-70 season.

He’ll join former teammate Bill Russell among Celtics players who have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images