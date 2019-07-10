Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics 2018-19 campaign did not go as planned, but head coach Brad Stevens isn’t blaming anyone in particular.

Stevens spoke to the media prior to the Celtics summer league matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night and discussed the disappointing results from last year.

“If it doesn’t work, it’s not because guys aren’t good guys,” Stevens told reporters, via NBC Sports Boston. “Everyone in that locker room was well intentioned. Everybody is a good guy. We didn’t fit, and I think that’s part of it. Sometimes that happens. … I don’t have anything bad to say about anybody.”

The Celtics have brought in a bunch high-character guys this offseason, including Kemba Walker and their four draft picks, Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, Grant Williams and Tremont Waters. Waters reportedly agreed to a two-way deal with the team on Tuesday.

Time will tell if Boston fits this year, but chances are it’ll be an improvement from the roller coaster that was last season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images