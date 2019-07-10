Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Brad Stevens the most polite person on this super round planet?

If you weren’t convinced of it before, maybe after seeing how the Boston Celtics coach refers to Kyrie Irving after the point guard bounced for the Brooklyn Nets this offseason will lock it in for you.

Obviously, things did not pan out for Irving in Boston. The pieces, Stevens admitted, did not fit and Irving clashed with some of his younger teammates — namely, Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics fell well short of their pre-season goals, which led Stevens to lay a lot of the blame on himself. And it appears that Stevens still has no ill will toward the now Ex-Celtic.

“I don’t fault him one bit for choosing to follow whatever he wants to do. That’s his right.” Stevens told the media before the C’s Summer League game, via The Athletic’s Jay King. “I enjoyed Kyrie, I like Kyrie and I wish him nothing but health and success.”

It’s safe to say that not many enjoyed Irving in Boston, and by the end, just about everything he did drew a rise out of Green Teamers. It all culminated in one super annoying Instagram post after he inked his max deal in Brooklyn.

But Stevens has plenty to be excited about for next season, like working with Kemba Walker at the point. And at this point, it doesn’t do much to pile on Irving any further at this point.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images