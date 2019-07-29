Brad Stevens and Jayson Tatum were on hand for day four of training camp in Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday, but the Boston Celtics weren’t the only NBA team hanging out with the New England Patriots.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse took in the session and was photographed chatting with Bill Belichick. Of course, Nurse is coming off his first title, so who better to chat with than a six-time champion?
Check it out:
ESPN’s Mike Reiss also caught a photo of Stevens and Nurse chatting on the sidelines.
While Nurse and Stevens try to learn from Belichick, Patriots rookie N’Keal Harry seems to be learning from a former Patriots wideout.
Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images