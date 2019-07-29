Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens and Jayson Tatum were on hand for day four of training camp in Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday, but the Boston Celtics weren’t the only NBA team hanging out with the New England Patriots.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse took in the session and was photographed chatting with Bill Belichick. Of course, Nurse is coming off his first title, so who better to chat with than a six-time champion?

Check it out:

A couple of champion HCs 🏀🏈 pic.twitter.com/pDa0ZCX5Ze — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 28, 2019

ESPN’s Mike Reiss also caught a photo of Stevens and Nurse chatting on the sidelines.

NBA coaches Brad Stevens (Celtics) and Nick Nurse (Raptors) chat as Patriots players warm up at practice. Jayson Tatum also here this morning. pic.twitter.com/zG1vldcPTy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 28, 2019

While Nurse and Stevens try to learn from Belichick, Patriots rookie N’Keal Harry seems to be learning from a former Patriots wideout.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images