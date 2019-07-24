Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although Brandon Workman hasn’t been used with a ton of regularity recently, when he gets into the game, he’s seeing plenty of action.

The right-handed reliever pitched the eighth and most of the ninth inning Tuesday night in the Boston Red Sox’s 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. In his 1 2/3 innings of work, Workman tossed 44 pitches. His previous appearance, which was last Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, also lasted 1 2/3 innings, with Workman throwing 45 pitches.

For more on Workman’s usage lately, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

