FOXBORO, Mass. — After a lost rookie season, New England Patriots wide receiver Braxton Berrios is in the midst of what might be a make-or-break offseason.

Though Berrios was able to study the playbook while spending last season on injured reserve, he only suited up in one preseason game and a handful of practices. That’s why Berrios is treating this summer like he’s a rookie all over again.

“I’m taking a rookie mentality to it, absolutely,” Berrios said. “Being around last year, there’s a base knowledge that I have coming in, but there’s definitely a sense of urgency there.”

The 2018 sixth-round pick will be seeing some additional reps early in training camp with Julian Edelman nursing a thumb injury and Demaryius Thomas out after Achilles surgery. Berrios also has a solid shot to make the roster this offseason with a wide open receiver group around him. Only Edelman and rookie N’Keal Harry are roster locks. Berrios will be competing with Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Damoun Patterson, Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Davis and Gunner Olszewski for snaps and roster spots.

Berrios was targeted eight times in team drills Thursday. He caught four passes, including three from Tom Brady in 2-on-2 and 4-on-4 drills.

