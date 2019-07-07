Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who is brave enough to bet on Peru spoiling Brazil’s biggest party of 2019.

The teams will face off Sunday at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janiero in the 2019 CONMEBOL Copa America final. Brazil is heavily favored to win South America’s championship for the first time since 2007, given the facts it hosts this year’s tournament and beat Peru 5-0 on June 22 in the group stage.

Nevertheless, Peru is determined to upset the odds and channel the spirit of 1975, the year of its last Copa America finals appearance and victory.

Telemundo will broadcast Brazil versus Peru in Spanish in the United States.

Here’s how to watch the 2019 Copa America 2019 final online.

When: Sunday, July 7, at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

