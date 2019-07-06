Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret Christian Yelich has a ton of power, as he’s shown numerous times throughout the season.

The Milwaukee Brewers right fielder has 31 home runs — a Major League Baseball best — and is preparing for Home Run Derby that takes place Monday night.

While in Pittsburgh, Yelich decided to get in a little extra practice before his team’s game against the Pirates on Friday night. And well, that power he showcases was on full display at PNC Park.

Someone called the cops to report a broken window on their boat, which was parked in the Allegheny River, according to MLB.com. No charges were filed. There was no official word on how far the ball traveled, but Yelich noted he hit 21 home runs in the practice round.

Yelich had a simple response to what happened on Twitter.

Yelich will take on Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first round of the Home Run Derby, which begins Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports Images