Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the PGA Tour reshaping its schedule, the oldest major tournament is now the final major on the sport’s annual calendar.

The best golfers in the world will have their final chance to win a major for the 2019 season when the Open Championship kicks off Thursday in Northern Ireland, as the Royal Portrush Golf Club will get its first crack at hosting the tournament in nearly 60 years.

The local boy, Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the tournament in his homecoming. Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka figures to be a factor, too, especially considering his caddie is a Portrush native who says he’s played the course about a thousand times.

With the tournament going down in Europe, it means some early mornings for American golf fans, with the first groups going off Thursday morning at 1:35 a.m. ET. Stateside TV coverage begins at 1:30 a.m. on Golf Channel.

Here’s how you can watch online.

When: Thursday, July 17, 1:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream: Golf Channel | Fubo.TV

Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images