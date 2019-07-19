Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no shortage of variety atop the leaderboard after Day 1 at the Open Championship.

Ten different countries are represented among the 17 golfers within two shots of the lead after one round at Royal Turnbush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. They’re all chasing American J.B. Holmes after he fired a 5-under 66 to grab the first-round lead.

The star-studded field is back at it Friday morning bright and early across the pond, as the race to be in the weekend field continues.

Here’s how to watch the second round of the British Open.

When: Friday, July 19 at 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live stream: Golf Channel | Fubo.TV

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images