The Red Sox are amidst a 21-game stretch against American League East teams, a tall task for any team to take on as the Wild Card race becomes increasingly competitive.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, one of the AL East foes, Brock Holt says Boston is “confident” in the team entering this stretch.

“You know, when we’re playing in-division it’s always tough,” he said. “It’s a long stretch of in-division games. It’s going to be fun and we’re going to find a way to come out the other side with more wins than losses.”

Hear more of what Holt had to say in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images