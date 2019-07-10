Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Credit to Mookie Betts — he isn’t afraid to take some risks when it comes to fashion.

The only problem is that sometimes his teammates aren’t huge fans of his choices. Such was the case Tuesday night, when the Boston Red Sox star strutted his stuff on the red carpet ahead of the All-Star Game, featuring quite the getup.

Yeah, bold.

Well, Brock Holt saw the photo, and he couldn’t help but express some disgust with the outfit.

David Price didn’t necessarily disagree.

As for the Midsummer Classic itself, Betts didn’t enter the game until late and was the only position player to not get an at-bat, for reasons Alex Cora later explained.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports