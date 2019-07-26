Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Neither the Red Sox nor the New York Yankees were pleased with the way home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn was calling balls and strikes Thursday evening. But one unlikely Boston batter faced the consequences for arguing with the ump.

Brock Holt went down on strikes in the third after watching a sinker from Masahiro Tanaka fly by, and clearly wasn’t pleased with the call. The second baseman quickly chirped at Reyburn, who wasted no time tossing Holt from the game.

This is the first time Holt has been ejected since 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images