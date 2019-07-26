Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not often that Brock Holt is unhinged, but alas, he sure was Thursday night.

Annoyed with a called third strike in the third inning of the Boston Red Sox’s 19-3 drubbing of the New York Yankees, Holt started barking at umpire D.J. Reyburn, who ultimately ejected him.

Holt admitted after the game he wasn’t proud of what happened. In the moment though, his wife, Lakyn, offered a reaction on Twitter, and it’s a sentiment many Red Sox fans likely agreed with.

Insert eye roll. — Lakyn Holt (@lakeyd3) July 26, 2019

Brock Holt acknowledged that the pitch seemed to clip the bottom of the pitch zone on the game broadcast but still felt the pitch was low.

Still, Reyburn probably didn’t make many friends Thursday night at Fenway Park.

