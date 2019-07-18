After missing the latter half of the 2018 season with a hip injury, Joe Flacco was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Denver Broncos. But the 34-year-old quarterback doesn’t seem to see his career ending anytime soon.
“Listen, I think I’ve got a lot left in the tank,” he said Thursday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “And I feel like I can do a lot more than I’ve shown in my 11-year career. I’m excited about that.”
And being with a new team certainly helps the cause.
“There is an energy about coming here and an excitement that I feel being with this new team and getting another chance of being a starting quarterback,” he said. “I don’t think you can ever take that for granted … I’m definitely excited about it.”
We’ll see if Broncos fans are as excited about Flacco as he is about continuing his career beyond the Ravens.
