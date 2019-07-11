Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara not only is the tallest player in the NHL, standing at 6-foot-9, he now is the oldest player in the league.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Matt Cullen on Wednesday announced his retirement from hockey after 21 seasons and over 1,500 games.

Cullen will turn 43 in November, meaning Chara, who turned 42 in March, officially now is the oldest active player in the NHL.

The B’s captain will play at least one more year and will celebrate his 43rd birthday while (hopefully) heading into the home stretch of the 2019-20 season preparing for another Stanley Cup run. Chara has been in Boston for the previous 13 seasons and has played in 955 games, scoring 143 goals and notching 324 assists while wearing Black and Gold.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images